TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains among its heavyweight energy and materials sectors as commodity prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.66 points, or 0.51 percent, to 15,586.13. It slipped 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)