TORONTO May 2 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for railways and pipeline companies, while financials and natural resource stocks more broadly weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.02 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,619.65. Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although its three heaviest-weighted industry groups all fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)