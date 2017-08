TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 64.01 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,633.21. Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)