TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday in light trading volume, as gains for several big banks that reported earnings last week offset losses for resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.98 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,421.91. Five of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)