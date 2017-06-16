Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,192.39, after four straight days of losses. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)