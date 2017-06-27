BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,281.22. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.