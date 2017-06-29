BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell sharply in a broad retreat on Thursday, pushed down by losses among resource and industrial stocks and with interest-rate sensitive telecom stocks weighing after a hawkish turn from the Bank of Canada this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 142.16 points, or 0.93 percent, at 15,213.42. All 10 of its main sectors ended in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet