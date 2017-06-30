TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, ending lower for the second straight month, as heavyweight financial and energy shares lost ground ahead of a holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.23 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,182.19. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)