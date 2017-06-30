BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, ending lower for the second straight month, as heavyweight financial and energy shares lost ground ahead of a holiday weekend.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.23 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,182.19. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: