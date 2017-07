TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest close in nearly seven months, as precious metal miners and technology shares led a retreat in lighter than usual trading volumes with U.S. markets closed for Independence Day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.58 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,130.61. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)