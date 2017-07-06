TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday in a broad retreat, hurt by a slump in Tahoe
Resources Inc after its flagship silver mine's license
to operate was suspended by a Guatemalan court reviewing claims
that its awarding violated indigenous people's rights.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed down 75.24 points, or 0.50
percent, at 15,077.88. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended in the
red, with Tahoe's value cut by a third.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)