TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of resource companies, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday which could produce the first hike since 2010.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 43.86 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,149.14. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)