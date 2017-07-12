FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as rate hike in focus
July 12, 2017 / 8:18 PM / an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as rate hike in focus

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended the session little changed, with the Bank of Canada's first rate hike since 2010 in focus, as a gain by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc helped offset a decline in gold stocks and Restaurant Brands International.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 5.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,143.99.

Four of the index's 10 main stocks were lower, while financial stocks were flat.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese

