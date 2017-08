TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc , more than offset losses for energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 58.23 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,502.10. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)