TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by banks and consumer names in volatile trade that variously tracked gyrations in oil markets, Wall Street’s mixed return from a holiday and speculation on China’s next move.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.07 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,002.24. Eight of its 10 main industry groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)