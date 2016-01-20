FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX off mid-2012 low, ends down 1.3 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX off mid-2012 low, ends down 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index plunged to its lowest since mid-2012 before paring some losses to end down 1.3 percent on Wednesday, after the country’s central bank decided against cutting interest rates and as oil prices plumbed new lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.13 points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,843.11. It had earlier hit 11,531.22, its lowest level since Aug. 3, 2012. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.