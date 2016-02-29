FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset slump in Valeant
February 29, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset slump in Valeant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains for energy companies due to rise in oil offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drug company said it was being probed by a U.S. securities regulator.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,844.86. Of its 10 main sectors, only healthcare fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

