TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy and gold mining stocks gained along with surges in commodity prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the number of rate hikes it expects to implement this year, hurting the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.82 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,478.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)