CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely falls; jumps 5 pct in March on energy rebound

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely lower on Thursday as losses for miners and other materials stocks offset energy stock gains, while rebounding oil prices helped the index notch a 5 percent gain in March, its best monthly performance since October 2011.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,494.36. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)