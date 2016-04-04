FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource stocks, financials lose ground
April 4, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource stocks, financials lose ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index fell on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy stocks, while financial sector stocks also lost ground as investors grappled with the Federal Reserve’s likely path toward higher U.S. interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 104.29 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,336.15. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
