TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index closed almost 1 percent higher on Friday, eclipsing most of the losses inflicted earlier this week, as energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices and robust jobs data added to improving sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 130.29 points, or 0.98 percent, at 13,396.73. It slipped 0.3 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)