CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips with energy stocks ahead of weekend oil producer meeting

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday as energy stocks pulled back with oil ahead of a meeting of major oil producing countries over the weekend, while Bombardier Inc surged on hopes it could clinch a deal to sell jets to a U.S. airline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.09 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,637.20. It gained 1.8 percent on the week, its best weekly performance in more than a month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)