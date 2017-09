TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as firmer oil prices supported energy stocks, while materials stocks also advanced, offsetting deep losses for one of the country’s major railway stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed unofficially up 13.45 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,809.44. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)