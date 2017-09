TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index scored on Tuesday its largest gain since mid-February as oil rose and producers planned restarts at disrupted oil sands facilities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 211.35 points, or 1.56 percent, at 13,775.19. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, led by energy and financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)