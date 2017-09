TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index scored a nine-month high on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and investors grew more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 100.89 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,053.74. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)