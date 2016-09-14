FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners, consumer stocks gain; banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains among some base metal mining and consumer stocks while big banks and some energy companies weighed as oil prices slid amid caution about global growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.17 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,366.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose, although advancers only outnumbered decliners by 1.25-to-1. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
