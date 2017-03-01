FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches biggest gain since July, led by financials
March 1, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches biggest gain since July, led by financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index on Wednesday posted its biggest percentage gain since July as its financial services group cheered prospects of a March rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while resource, industrial and consumer shares also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 200.44 points, or 1.30 percent, at 15,599.68. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

