TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp falls for major gold miners and other materials stocks on lower commodity prices as bets on a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 63.03 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,536.65. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)