TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday as sharp gains for gold miners were overshadowed by a slump in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank after a report it pressured employees to meet high sales revenue goals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68. The index lost 0.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)