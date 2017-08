TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on its stock market debut.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.50 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,562.41. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)