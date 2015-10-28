FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as oil prices boost energy shares
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as oil prices boost energy shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 163.56 points, or 1.19 percent, at 13,863.16

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise (Updates to close)

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday, boosted by a sharp rally in oil prices that benefited energy stocks, while railways also featured among major gainers.

Among major stock index movers were Canadian National Railway, which rose 2.9 percent to C$81.79 as higher freight rates helped it report a lift in revenue despite lower volumes.

A Federal Reserve policy decision to hold U.S. interest rates provided support to the market.

“The markets were expecting calming words from the Fed,” said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd, which manages about C$28.3 billion in assets.

“The markets got what they wanted and reacted positively,” he added. “The probability of a rate hike depends on equity markets and incoming economic data.”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 163.56 points, or 1.19 percent, at 13,863.16. Nine of its 10 main groups gained.

On the negative side, convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard slipped 1.3 percent to C$58.06. Cott Corp fell 6.9 percent to C$14.14 after the beverage company’s earnings missed expectations.

The energy group see-sawed in early trade but ended up 2.7 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources rising 3.7 percent to C$30.65. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak; Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.