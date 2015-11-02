CANADA STOCKS-Valeant bounces; TSX sees slight gain overall

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 19.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,548.49

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index eked out slight gains on Monday, helped by a rebound in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and by gains in some heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while a mix of mining and industrial stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index had fallen sharply to end last week, but by 10:23 a.m. ET (1523 GMT), the index was up 19.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,548.49.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, however, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 123 to 108.

The most influential positive mover on the index was Valeant, which rose 9.5 percent to C$133.59 after a short-seller's latest report on the embattled drug company did not included new allegations. (here)

The materials group, which includes miners, retreated 0.7 percent. Goldcorp Inc declined 1.7 percent to C$16.44 and Cameco Corp lost 1.8 percent to C$18.19.

Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,133.2 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.1 percent to $5,109 a tonne.

Consumer staples names fell 0.9 percent, with Restaurant Brands International Inc off 1.5 percent at C$51.70.

Industrials were off 0.3 percent, with Canadian National Railway down 0.6 percent at C$79.41.

The heavyweight financials group climbed 0.2 percent, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp advancing 0.8 percent to C$21.86 and Sun Life Financial Inc up 0.5 percent to C$44.34.

Energy stocks were up 0.6 percent, as oil prices pared early losses after weak Chinese economic data and record-high production in Russia exacerbated the global supply glut.

U.S. crude prices were last down 0.1 percent to $46.56 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.4 percent to $49.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc 2.2 percent to C$19.89 and Crescent Point Energy Corp gained 2.2 percent to C$18.22. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)