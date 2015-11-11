FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as banks offset energy share decline
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as banks offset energy share decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 17.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,394.61.84

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups higher

TORONTO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as broad gains in financials and other major sectors were offset by weakness in shares of energy companies.

A decline in oil prices, with U.S. crude dropping 1.2 percent, fueled the retreat in the energy sector.

Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.1 percent to C$38.69, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 1.1 percent to C$32.11.

Investors also processed mixed economic data from China. While industrial production growth in the world’s second-biggest economy slowed in October, retail sales grew in the same period.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,394.61.84. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

In the financial services sector, Bank of Montreal gained 0.2 percent to C$76.83 but Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.1 percent to C$75.96. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.