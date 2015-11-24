FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy gains and other sectors decline
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy gains and other sectors decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 12.17 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,370.21

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall; energy gains

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index traded flat on Tuesday as gains in its energy sector largely offset weakness in a range of other areas including telecoms, utilities and industrial names.

The overall energy group climbed 1.4 percent as the downing of a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian-Turkish border pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.

Encana Corp advanced 4.6 percent to C$11.16, Canadian Natural Resources added 0.8 percent to C$33.27, and Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.7 percent to C$36.91.

On the other side of the scale sat BCE Inc, which declined 2.5 percent to C$56.58 after raising C$750 million in a rare bought-deal share sale, plus a string of large banks and the two main railway stocks.

At 10:32 a.m EST (1532 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.17 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,370.21.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, although advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 134 to 104.

Bombardier Inc declined 1.6 percent to C$1.22 after it warned that a previously announced business jet production cut will drive down revenue in 2016.

The overall industrials group retreated 0.9 percent, with Canadian National Railway down 1.4 percent at C$77.99.

Convenience store chain operator Alimentation Couche-Tard rose 1.5 percent to C$62.21 after its earnings report.

First Quantum Minerals was up 6.4 percent to C$4.83. Copper prices advanced 1.7 percent to $4,566.5 a tonne.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.6 percent to $42.84 a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.4 percent to $45.92. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.