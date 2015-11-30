FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price jump boosts energy shares
November 30, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price jump boosts energy shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 77.24 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,445.48

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Monday, with a jump in the price of crude oil helping to lift the shares of some of the country’s biggest energy producers.

Three of the four most influential gainers were energy companies, led by Suncor Energy Inc, up 1.5 percent to C$36.53, and Canadian Natural Resources, which advanced 2.3 percent to C$32.49.

The overall energy group climbed 1.2 percent, although Bankers Petroleum Ltd fell 7.2 percent to C$1.55 after it said it may have to curtail production in Albania due to a dispute with authorities.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.3 percent at $42.23 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1 percent to $45.32.

At 9:58 a.m. EST (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.24 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,445.48.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the consumer staples group the biggest weight.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc added 2.6 percent to C$118.25.

BlackBerry shares rose 0.6 percent to C$10.47. The company delayed a possible shutdown in Pakistan as talks with authorities continued over access to customer data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 163 to 72. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
