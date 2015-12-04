CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as domestic data, OPEC meeting weigh

(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as energy stocks tumbled with crude after sources said OPEC had agreed to increase the producer group’s output limit, and as disappointing domestic jobs and trade data also weighed.

Seven of the 10 most influential weights on the index were energy stocks, with the overall group retreating 2.4 percent.

Suncor Energy Inc declined 2.2 percent to C$35.95 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 3.1 percent to C$29.89.

Canada shed more jobs than expected last month, while exports tumbled in October, suggesting the economy was off to a weak start in the final quarter of the year.

At 10:22 a.m. EST (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 15.71 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,308.96. That put it on track for a 0.4 percent decline on the week.

Canadian Pacific Railway fell 4.2 percent to C$180 after Norfolk Southern Corp rejected its $28.4 billion acquisition proposal.

Gold miners moved higher, with Barrick Gold Corp advancing 5.7 percent to C$10.66 and Goldcorp Inc up 4.4 percent to C$16.80.

Gold futures rose 2.3 percent to $1,086.1 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 1.5 percent to $4,622 a tonne.

The overall materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer companies and lumber producers, climbed 1.9 percent.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, while 14 stocks were posting fresh 52-week lows and only one was hitting a fresh 52-week high.

U.S. crude prices fell below $40 a barrel and Brent crude slipped 1.9 percent to $43.01 a barrel as OPEC sources said the group had agreed to raise its output ceiling to 31.5 million bpd at its meeting in Vienna, in what appeared to be an effective acknowledgement of existing production.