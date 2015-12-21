CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks brush off weak oil

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 113.17 points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,137.47

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight financial stocks, while energy stocks brushed off an 11-year low in crude prices, and consumer and industrial names also moved higher.

The most influential movers on the index included some of its biggest banks, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 0.9 percent to C$74.89 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.6 percent to C$55.05.

The overall financial group climbed 0.7 percent, while the consumer staples, materials, and healthcare groups gained more than 1 percent each.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$57.60, and convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard advanced 0.9 percent to C$62.56.

At 10:26 a.m. EST (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.17 points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,137.47. All 10 of the index’s main groups rose.

The energy group climbed 1.1 percent, as oil prices pared losses that took Brent crude to its lowest in more than 11 years, driven down by a relentless rise in global supply that looks set to outpace demand again next year.

U.S. crude prices were last down 0.6 percent at $34.52 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 percent to $36.61.

Suncor Energy jumped 1.7 percent to C$36.59, and Canadian Natural Resources rose 0.5 percent to C$29.30.

Agricultural shares weighed, with Potash Corp down 1.5 percent at C$23.86 and Agrium Inc declining 1.4 percent to C$127.55. Several analysts have recently downgraded the stocks amid a weak pricing environment.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by 146 to 88, a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)