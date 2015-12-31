CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, financials biggest drag amid broad-based losses

(Updates prices)

* TSX down 130.94 points, or 1.0 percent, to 13,011.35

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups were lower

TORONTO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as financial sector stocks provided the biggest drag amid broad-based losses ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 1.4 percent to C$74.54, while Toronto-Dominion Bank was down 1.2 percent at C$54.33.

The overall financial services sector fell 1.4 percent.

Railway stocks also headed lower, including a 2.0 percent drop in Canadian National Railway Co to C$76.80.

Air Canada fell 0.7 percent. Turbulence on one of the airline’s flights from China injured multiple passengers on Wednesday, forcing it to land in Calgary, Alberta.

At 10:42 a.m. EST (1542 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 130.94 points, or 1.0 percent, to 13,011.35, with nine of the index’s 10 main groups in negative territory.

The resource-linked market is on track to fall 11 percent in 2015, pressured by the steep drop in crude oil prices. For the holiday shortened week, it has fallen 2.2 percent.

The materials group fell 1.1 percent, including a 2.1 percent drop in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc to C$23.72.

Energy stocks were little changed as crude oil prices unwound earlier losses.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent to $36.71 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9 percent to $36.79. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by W Simon)