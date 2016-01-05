FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil weighs on energy stocks
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil weighs on energy stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 43.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,884.04

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with a fall in crude oil prices weighing on energy shares while sharp gains for a drugmaker and a waste management company offset broader weakness.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International rose 3.4 percent to C$142, recovering after an activist investor last week said he had sold 5 million shares of the company to generate a tax loss.

Shares of Progressive Waste Solutions advanced 6.1 percent to C$34.38 after the waste management company said it was exploring strategic options.

At 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,884.04. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Oil prices fell on weak Chinese data and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc , which fell 1.6 percent to C$34.73, and fertilizer producer Potash Corp, which declined 2.4 percent to C$23.61.

The energy group retreated 1.3 percent, while materials companies fell 0.5 percent.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 percent at $36.25 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2 percent to $36.49.

Canadian producer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, their fourth consecutive drop, on lower prices for precious metals such as gold and silver, Statistics Canada said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
