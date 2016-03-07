CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1 percent as energy, mining stocks power on

(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose 1 percent on Monday, hitting another fresh 2016 high as mining and energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil and gold prices.

The energy group climbed 1.7 percent, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.3 percent.

The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, up 5.4 percent to C$19.27, Goldcorp Inc advancing 7.3 percent to C$21.65, and Potash Corp adding 2.8 percent to C$25.23.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 2.7 percent to C$34.65, and Enbridge added 1.2 percent to C$49.49.

Brent crude hit a three-month high, extending gains that have lifted crude benchmarks by more than one-third from this year’s lows on an improving global outlook and stronger sentiment for a market recovery, while gold hovered just below a 13-month high.

At 10:19 a.m. EST (1519 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 168.02 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,380.52.

The index was on track for its eighth straight gain and its fifth straight session hitting a record for 2016, and has gained more than 13 percent since a Jan. 20 trough.

All 10 of the index’s 10 main groups were positive, with seven gainers for every two decliners.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped 5.8 percent to C$86.40 after announcing a date for its delayed fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)