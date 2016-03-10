FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as miners, banks rise after ECB easing
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as miners, banks rise after ECB easing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 95 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,487.90

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as global shares were boosted by further easing by the European Central Bank.

Heavyweight bank stocks helped push the index higher, with Royal Bank of Canada advancing 1.0 percent to C$73.95 and Bank of Nova Scotia up 0.9 percent to C$62.35.

The ECB delved deep into its remaining arsenal of stimulus options, cutting all three of its interest rates and expanding asset-buying to boost the economy and prevent ultra-low inflation becoming entrenched.

Gold miners joined the party even as the U.S.-dollar denominated price of the precious metal pulled back.

Barrick Gold Corp gained 4.2 percent to C$18.91, while Goldcorp Inc rose 3.8 percent to C$21.65.

The most influential gainers also included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 13.1 percent to C$7.08 after it agreed to sell a Finnish mine for nickel, copper, gold and platinum for $712 million.

At 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 95 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,487.90.

Half of its 10 main groups were in positive territory, with gainers outnumbering decliners by almost 3 to 1.

The financials group gained 0.7 percent and industrials rose 0.5 percent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6 percent.

Energy stocks were flat, holding on to recent gains despite a pullback in the price of crude oil. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
