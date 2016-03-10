FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips in broad retreat after ECB but gold miners jump
March 10, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips in broad retreat after ECB but gold miners jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell in volatile trade on Thursday, only its second slip in 11 sessions, as investors looked past the European Central Bank’s rate cuts and expansion of stimulus to focus on signals there would be no further cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 13.76 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,379.14. Nine of its 10 main groups fell, while the materials sector jumped on gains for gold miners. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

