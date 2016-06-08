CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after hitting 10-month high

* TSX up 24.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,389.82

* Four of the TSX’s 10 main groups higher

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed after touching a 10-month high on Wednesday as gains in commodity prices lifted shares of miners including gold producers Barrick Gold and Goldcorp.

Shares of retailer Dollarama rose 1.7 percent to C$94.20 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit.

Gold miners rose 3.5 percent and were the biggest contributors to the TSX’s advance. Gold rallied to a nearly three-week high as the U.S. dollar was hurt by declining expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.

Goldcorp rose 2.3 percent to C$23.61 and Barrick Gold climbed 3.3 percent to C$24.83.

The energy group, which accounts for about a third of the weighting of the TSX, retreated from a gain earlier in the session to lose 0.2 percent.

Shares of Suncor fell 2.7 percent to C$35.50 to weigh on the sector after Raymond James cut its price target on the stock.

But the sector’s declines were capped by a gain in oil prices as supply disruptions sent U.S. crude prices up 1.6 percent to $51.14 a barrel.

The TSX hit a session high of 14,450.91, its highest level since early August. The index has gained more than 6 percent in the last four weeks as oil has rebounded to $50 a barrel.

Of the index’s 10 main groups just four were in positive territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 151 to 75, for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the upside.

On the downside, shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International lost 3.5 percent to C$30.38 the day after the company slashed its 2016 outlook.