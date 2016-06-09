FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX down with oil, banks fall on bond yield dip
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down with oil, banks fall on bond yield dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX falls 88.99 points, or 0.62 percent, to 14,224.11

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as a pullback in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks after three days of gains that pushed oil to 2016 highs.

Financial stocks also pulled the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lower, hurt by a fall in global bond yields as investors moved on waning expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

The most influential movers on the index included Manulife Financial, which declined 2 percent to C$18.64.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 1.1 percent to C$78.92, Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.9 percent to C$57.08, and the heavyweight financials group slipped 0.9 percent overall.

The energy group retreated 0.9 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources down 0.7 percent to C$38.32.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.4 percent at $50.52 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.3 percent to $51.84.

At 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), the Toronto index was down 88.99 points, or 0.62 percent, to 14,224.11. Eight of its 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three decliners for every gainer.

Baytex Energy Corp declined 1.5 percent to C$8.30 after a sharp jump in recent days. The company has restarted nearly all the heavy crude output it shut last year, encouraged by the months-long rally in oil prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Industrials fell 0.6 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,263.9 an ounce and copper prices declined 1.6 percent to $4,506.5 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

