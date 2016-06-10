FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil retreats
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil retreats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

* TSX falls 120.1 points, or 0.84 percent, to 14,119.92

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Friday as energy stocks retreated with oil prices and global equity markets broadly moved lower.

The energy group retreated 2 percent as oil slipped from 2016 highs hit earlier in the week.

The index was on track for a 0.7 percent decline over the week.

Canadian Natural Resources declined 2.4 percent to C$37.165. The company and Cenovus Energy both said they had restarted operations at oil sands facilities in Alberta on Thursday after a wildfire threat dissipated.

Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$34.76.

The financials group slipped 1.1 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 1.3 percent to C$78.35 and Bank of Nova Scotia off 1.4 percent to C$65.39.

At 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.1 points, or 0.84 percent, to 14,119.92.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory and decliners outnumbered gainers by 4.4-to-1.

Gold miners were among the biggest beneficiaries of a lower overall market for a second straight session, with the most influential gainers on the index including Barrick Gold Corp , up 3.8 percent to C$25.86, and Goldcorp Inc, which advanced 1.1 percent to C$24.06.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 percent.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent to $49.76 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8 percent to $51.01.

Gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,276.3 an ounce.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in May as hiring picked up in construction and manufacturing, although a drop in the unemployment rate to a 10-month low stemmed from fewer people looking for work. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.