CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces back from two-day post-Brexit slide

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, paring some of the losses inflicted in the prior two sessions after Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union.

Banks and energy companies, both of which had fallen heavily since Thursday’s vote, were leading the rebound in early trade, as investors sought bargains amid the uncertainty created by the so-called Brexit.

The most influential movers on the index included Toronto-Dominion Bank, which rose 1.6 percent to C$55.39, and Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 2.2 percent to C$35.09.

The energy group climbed 2.8 percent as crude prices gained. . The financials group gained 1.4 percent.

Gold miners, which had helped limit the TSX’s overall losses with strong gains on Friday and Monday, were among the heaviest weights, with Barrick Gold Corp down 2.1 percent to C$27.02 and Goldcorp Inc slipped 1.4 percent to C$23.72.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.61 points, or 1.14 percent, at 13,846.40. Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 6-to-1.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

Plane maker Bombardier Inc gained 3.9 percent to $1.88 after Air Canada said it had finalized a deal to buy 45 of its CSeries jets with an option to purchase another 30.

Industrials rose 1.8 percent.

Shares in Canexus Corp declined 0.8 percent to $1.29. The chemical company said Canada’s antitrust regulator had approved its proposed buyout by rival Superior Plus Corp .

That approval came a day after U.S. antitrust regulators filed a complaint to block the deal, saying the companies were two of the three manufacturers of a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp for paper production.

Shares in Superior advanced 2.3 percent to $10.42. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)