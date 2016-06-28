CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil rallies, investors seek bargains after Brexit

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, paring some of the losses inflicted in the prior two sessions after Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union as oil rallied and investors sought out bargains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 152.90 points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,842.69. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, led by energy and financial sector stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)