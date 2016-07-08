CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as resource, bank stocks jump after jobs data

(Adds portfolio manager comment; updates prices to close)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Friday as investors cheered a blockbuster U.S. jobs report and pushed up resource stocks, railways, industrials and banks.

The move was more subdued than that seen on Wall Street, as Canada's own job growth stalled and fewer people sought work, but attention centered on the number from the much larger economy of the United States, Canada's main trading partner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index's gains were broad and significant, with five of its 10 main sectors rising more than 1 percent, including its heavyweight energy and materials groups.

The index closed up 125.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,259.84. It gained 1.4 percent on the week.

"This is the flip side to last month when the market was unexpectedly disappointed with the 38,000 jobs," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds, referring to the U.S. nonfarm payroll print for May, which was revised down to 11,000.

"This month people were astounded by the 287,000 jobs," he added. "That completely surprised the marketplace and that's what drove everything.""

In Canada there were nearly four gainers for every decliner, with industrials rising 1.5 percent, the energy group up 1.4 percent, and financials gaining 0.6 percent.

The most influential gainers included Canadian National Railway Co, which rose 1.7 percent to C$78.11, and its rival Canadian Pacific Ltd, which advanced 2.6 percent to C$173.90.

Railway earnings are linked to the performance of the broader economy, rising as growth boosts demand for raw materials and consumer goods.

The U.S. economy posted its largest job gains in eight months, but the Statistics Canada jobs data released on Friday underlined the challenges facing an economy trying to adjust to weak oil prices that have depressed demand and led to layoffs in the energy industry.

Royal Bank of Canada added 0.8 percent to C$77.35 and Brookfield Asset Management gained 1.8 percent to C$44.10.

Canadian Natural Resources advanced 1.9 percent to C$40.30.

Crude prices edged higher, off two-month lows, but benchmark Brent nevertheless notched its largest weekly drop since January as economic worries weigh on oil. (Editing by Bill Trott and David Gregorio)