CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as resource stocks pull back

* TSX down 19.8 points, or 0.14 percent, to 14,512.60

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups are lower

TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as resources stocks pulled back with underlying commodity price uncertainty while the small technology sector made some gains.

At 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.8 points, or 0.14 percent, to 14,512.60, with six of its 10 main groups in negative territory.

The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc , which fell 0.8 percent to C$35.92, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which declined 0.5 percent to C$45.48.

The energy group retreated 0.5 percent while the financials group slipped 0.1 percent. Between them, the two sectors account for more than half of the index's weight.

Oil prices steadied above $47 a barrel, helped by Libyan supply disruption, but a global glut capped gains.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent, as gold edged higher and some base metals hit multi-month highs.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 3.8 percent to C$10.01, and Teck Resources Ltd declined 2.4 percent to C$18.14. Fertilizer company Agrium Inc fell 1.4 percent to C$123.21.

On the positive side, Open Text Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$78.64 after two analysts raised their price targets for the software company. The technology sector, which accounts for less than 3 percent of the index's weight, rose 0.6 percent

Barrick Gold Corp added 0.2 percent to C$28.02 and TransCanada rose 0.3 percent to C$60.58. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)