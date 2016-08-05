CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 1-year high, helped by U.S. jobs data

(Adds analyst quotes and details on index's performance and on financial stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 119.99 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,648.77

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups ended higher

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a one-year high on Friday, led by financial and energy stocks after strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations for the growth outlook and for higher U.S. interest rates.

The index has rallied nearly 27 percent since plunging to a three-year low in January. It rose 0.5 percent this week.

"We saw some rotation out of the gold complex that is going directly back into the energy complex and some money that was also still looking for yield is staying within the financials," said Sid Mokhtari, director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets.

Data showed that U.S. employment growth increased more than expected in July and wages picked up, which bolstered expectations of an acceleration in economic growth in Canada's largest trading partner and raised the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

Reduced fear, since the most recent Fed announcement, that U.S. rates will turn negative has been supportive of financial stocks and the overall market, Mokhtari said.

The heavily weighed financials group rose 1.1 percent, including a 1.4 percent gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$56.88.

Energy stocks advanced 1.4 percent as losses for oil were pared. U.S. crude oil futures settled 13 cents lower at $41.80 a barrel after a near 6 percent rally over the previous two sessions.

Industrials advanced 1.4 percent, led by gains for railroad stocks and for Magna International Inc. Shares of the car parts maker jumped 5.4 percent to C$52.57 after its profit topped expectations and it raised its earnings forecast.

However, plane and train maker Bombardier Inc fell 0.5 percent to C$1.98 after reporting a slightly bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 119.99 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,648.77. It touched its highest since July 17, 2015 at 14,651.43.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was the lone sector to fall. It lost 1.1 percent as gold prices fell after the U.S. data.

Barrick Gold Corp slumped nearly 4 percent to C$27.97, while Goldcorp Inc was down 2.3 percent at C$22.98.

Sierra Wireless Inc tumbled 18.2 percent to C$18.33 as a string of analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the company lowered its full-year outlook.

The strong U.S. jobs data overshadowed dismal Canadian trade and employment numbers. (Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)