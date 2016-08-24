FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower metal and oil prices weigh
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower metal and oil prices weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX down 40.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,724

* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower metal and oil prices weighed on resource stocks, offsetting gains for financials after Royal Bank of Canada reported better-than-expected earnings.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.9 percent.

Copper prices fell to eight-week lows as rising inventories in Asian warehouses fueled fears about weaker demand to come in top consumer China, while spot gold fell 0.9 percent ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday which will be closely watched for further clues on U.S. interest rate policy.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.7 percent to C$24.46, while Silver Wheaton was down nearly 5 percent at C$34.99.

Energy stocks dipped 0.1 percent as oil fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent to $47.59 a barrel as data pointing to a potential build in domestic crude stockpiles offset speculation of an output freeze by major oil producers.

At 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.77 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,724.

On Tuesday, the index had touched a one-week high at 14,796.56.

Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower on Wednesday, including a 0.3 percent dip in telecommunication stocks.

Financials rose 0.4 percent, led by banks stocks after forecast-beating earnings from Bank of Montreal on Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

Royal Bank of Canada reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results after rising oil prices allowed it to set aside less money to cover energy companies' bad loans.

Its shares rose 0.1 percent to C$82.31, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained 1.2 percent to C$68.13. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.